Ather Energy shares: 125% YTD returns! Experts give 'portfolio stock' tag after Q2 results 2026 | Target, stop-loss

Stock to buy today | Stock market today | Ather Energy share price target: Despite sideways trends on Dalal Street, shares of Ather Energy Ltd are skyrocketing since morning dealings on Tuesday. Ather Energy share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹1,607 per share on the NSE and touched today's high of ₹1,702 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While climbing to this intraday high, Ather Energy shares clocked 8% gain against the previous day's close of ₹1,575 apiece. This rally in Ather Energy shares may attract stock investors as the stock is one of the money-making stocks in 2026. It has rallied from around ₹740 to ₹1700, delivering over 125% returns to its shareholders.
According to stock market experts, Ather Energy has reported strong Q2 results 2026, and the company has become a profitable company during the September 2026 quarter. They said that despite a whopping return in one year, Aether Energy shares are ready for a fresh re-rating, which may trigger a fresh leg of rally in the multibagger stock.
Decoding the Ather Energy Q2 Results 2026, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “The company has delivered strong second-quarter results, and it has transformed from a loss-maker to a profit-making company, which is a huge boost for the bulls waiting for a stock where re-rating is possible.”
Seema Srivastava further added that Ather Energy is expected to deliver a strong third-quarter number, as the company's sales during the festival seasons in Q3FY27 are expected to positively impact the company's balance sheet. So, we are expecting strong Q3 results from the company.
“Existing shareholders of the company are advised to hold the scrip for at least this financial year as the market would try to discount the strong Q3 results 2026 before the end of the current year 2026,” Seema Srivastaa said.
Expecting the bull run to continue in Ather Energy shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Ather Energy is looking bullish on the technical chart. Existing shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining the stop-loss below ₹1,640 for the immediate target of ₹1,750. On breaking above ₹1,750, we can expect Ather Energy share price to hit ₹1,800 in the near term.”
Bagadia said that fresh investors can also buy Ather Energy shares, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹1640 for the upside target of ₹1800 in the next two to three months.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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