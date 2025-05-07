Ather Energy to declare Q4 results 2025 on THIS date. EV stock jumps 9% to trade above IPO price

Ather Energy share price rallied over 9% on Wednesday, a day after the electric vehicle (EV) maker made its debut in the Indian stock market. Ather Energy shares surged as much as 9.05% to ₹329.90 apiece on the BSE, to trade above its issue price.

On Wednesday, Ather Energy announced its Q4 results 2025 date. The newly-listed Ather Energy will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 on 12 May 2025.

“...we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 12, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” Ather Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Ather Energy Q4 results 2025 on 12 May, Monday, will be the first earnings release from the company after getting listed on the Indian stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Ather Energy Listing Ather Energy share price made a lukewarm debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, May 6.

Ather Energy shares were listed at ₹328 apiece on NSE, a premium of 2.18% to the issue price of ₹321. On BSE, Ather Energy share price began trading at ₹326.05 apiece, up 1.57% than the IPO price.

However, Ather Energy stock witnessed selling pressure after the listing and ended more than 6% lower than its issue price.

Ather Energy share price ended listing day at ₹300 on NSE, a 6.54% discount to the IPO price, and the EV stock closed with a discount of 5.76% at ₹302.50 on BSE.

At 1:35 PM, Ather Energy share price was trading 4.26% higher at ₹315.40 apiece on the BSE.