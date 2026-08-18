Atlanta Electricals secures ₹194 crore order for 12 high-capacity transformers

Atlanta Electricals, one of the leading manufacturers of power transformers, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO).
The order involves the design, manufacture, testing, and supply of 12 units of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV auto transformers.
According to the company, the scope of the order includes the supply of the transformers, including unloading, in accordance with the technical specifications and commercial terms stipulated under the tender. The total contract value for the 12 units stands at ₹193.92 crore, including GST.
The order further strengthens the company's presence in the power transmission segment and underscores its capability to manufacture and supply high-capacity transformers for critical transmission infrastructure.
Commenting on the order, Niral Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Atlanta Electricals Limited, said, “This Letter of Intent from APTRANSCO is a significant addition to our order book and reinforces the confidence that leading state transmission utilities place in Atlanta Electricals’ manufacturing and execution capabilities.
“The order for 12 units of 160 MVA, 220/132 kV auto transformers further strengthens our presence in the transmission segment and demonstrates our capability to deliver high-capacity transformer solutions for critical power infrastructure. We remain focused on timely execution and supporting the ongoing development of India’s power transmission network,” he further added.
The company ended the June quarter with a total order book of ₹3,116.63 crore, registering a 25.0% QoQ growth, with Q1 FY27 order inflows of ₹972.42 crore, providing strong revenue visibility across transmission & distribution, renewable energy, and industrial applications.
Over 55% of the order book comprises 220 kV transformers, while 400 kV transformers and reactors contribute nearly ₹275 crore, demonstrating continued progress in the EHV transformer segment.
For the quarter ended June, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹466.33 crore, registering 48.0% YoY growth, driven by healthy execution across domestic orders, higher capacity utilisation and continued demand from the transmission & distribution and renewable energy sectors.
EBITDA for Q1 FY27 increased 58.1% YoY to ₹77.10 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding by 105 basis points YoY to 16.5%. PAT grew 50.4% YoY to ₹46.84 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage, better execution, and a favourable product mix.
Atlanta Electricals shares have continued to witness strong demand on Dalal Street since their listing last year, hitting multi-month highs. In the current month, the stock has surged 15% so far, taking its year-to-date gains to 100%.
From the IPO price of ₹754, the stock has risen 135% to trade at a current market price of ₹1,774 apiece.
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