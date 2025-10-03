Multibagger small-cap stock hits 20% upper circuit for second day after ₹2,485 crore order win

Atlantaa, a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹450 crore, hit another 20% upper circuit on Friday, October 3, climbing to a new 1-year high of ₹55.65 apiece. This marked a three-day winning streak and the second day of 20% upper circuit, resulting in a cumulative gain of 44%.
The rally in this multibagger small-cap was triggered after the company entered into an agreement with IRCON International for a subcontract related to the construction of the Bhandara–Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway in Maharashtra.
The project, awarded by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), is on EPC Mode – PACKAGE BG-03, covering 34.786 km from km 34+750 Sarandi Bk, Tq. Lakhandur, Dist. Bhandara to km 69+536 Kinhi, Tq. Bramhapuri, Dist. Chandrapur.
In a regulatory filing on September 30, the company said the subcontract is valued at ₹2,485 crore. The order is over five times of its market capitalization and 36.45 times its FY25 consolidated revenue of ₹68 crore. This sharp contrast explains the strong investor interest and the stock’s recent surge.
The recent run-up has lifted the stock 99% in just six months, 290% in two years, and an impressive 743% over the past five years. It has also contributed to a 104% recovery from its 52-week low. After a difficult phase between May and August 2025, the stock regained momentum in September, delivering a 29.22% gain, its second-biggest monthly performance so far this year.
In September last year, the stock touched a 52-week high of ₹65.71 apiece. At current levels, it remains down 15.30% from that peak.
Although it has staged a strong rebound from recent lows, the stock is still trading at a steep 81% discount to its all-time high of ₹289.20, recorded in 2007.
Back in 2018, the stock lost more than 80% of its value. However, it recouped part of those losses in the following years, delivering multibagger returns. The year 2021 stood out with a 115.61% gain, while in CY24 the stock closed with another massive surge of 101.40%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.