Atmastco Ltd set to launch Small and Medium Enterprise Initial public offering in February 2024.
Stock Market today; Atmastco Ltd, the Chhattisgarh headquartered EPC company os set to launch Small and Medium Enterprise Initial public offering in February 2024. It is offering 73,05,600 equity shares, comprising 54,80,000 equity shares as a fresh issue and 18,25,600 equity shares through an OFS.
Atmastco Limited has announced launch Small and Medium Enterprise Initial public offering in February 2024.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message