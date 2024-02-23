Atmastco share price lists with 18% premium at ₹91 apiece on the NSE SME
Atmastco share price began trading at ₹91 apiece on the NSE Emerge, a premium of more than18% to the issue price of ₹77 per share.
Atmastco share price made a decent stock market debut on Friday with the stock listing at a premium of 18.18% on NSE SME platform.
