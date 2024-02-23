Atmastco share price lists with 18% premium at ₹91 apiece on the NSE SME

Atmastco share price made a decent stock market debut on Friday with the stock listing at a premium of 18.18% on NSE SME platform.

Atmastco shares were listed at ₹91 apiece on the NSE Emerge, a premium of over 18% to the issue price of ₹77 per share.

Ahead of the listing, Atmastco IPO GMP today was ₹6 per share, which meant that Atmastco shares were trading at a premium of 7.79% to the issue price at ₹83 in the grey market today.

EPC contractor Atmastco Ltd launched its initial public offering (IPO) on February 15 to raise ₹56.25 crore from the primary market.

The bidding for the Atmastco IPO ended on February 20 and the issue received strong investors’ participation as it was booked 17.61 times against its offer size.

Atmastco IPO listing date was fixed on February 23 and the SME IPO allotment was done on February 22.

Atmastco Ltd raised ₹56.25 crore from the fixed price issue comprising a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹42.20 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to ₹14.06 crore.

Atmastco IPO price band was set at ₹77 per share and the IPO lot size was 1,600 shares.

Atmastco IPO was subscribed 17.61 times in total as it received total bids for 12.21 crore equity shares as compared to 69.39 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available. The public issue was subscribed 18.24 times in the retail category and 14.92 times in the Other category.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Atmastco IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the IPO registrar.

