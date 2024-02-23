Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Atmastco share price lists with 18% premium at 91 apiece on the NSE SME

Atmastco share price lists with 18% premium at 91 apiece on the NSE SME

Livemint , Written By Ankit Gohel

  • Atmastco share price began trading at 91 apiece on the NSE Emerge, a premium of more than18% to the issue price of 77 per share.

Atmastco shares were listed at 91 apiece on the NSE Emerge, a premium of 18% to the issue price of 77 per share.

Atmastco share price made a decent stock market debut on Friday with the stock listing at a premium of 18.18% on NSE SME platform.

Atmastco shares were listed at 91 apiece on the NSE Emerge, a premium of over 18% to the issue price of 77 per share.

Ahead of the listing, Atmastco IPO GMP today was 6 per share, which meant that Atmastco shares were trading at a premium of 7.79% to the issue price at 83 in the grey market today.

EPC contractor Atmastco Ltd launched its initial public offering (IPO) on February 15 to raise 56.25 crore from the primary market.

The bidding for the Atmastco IPO ended on February 20 and the issue received strong investors’ participation as it was booked 17.61 times against its offer size.

Also Read: Kalahridhaan Trendz share price makes a tepid debut, stock opens with a mere 4.8% premium at 47.15 apiece on NSE SME

Atmastco IPO listing date was fixed on February 23 and the SME IPO allotment was done on February 22.

Atmastco Ltd raised 56.25 crore from the fixed price issue comprising a combination of fresh issue of 54.8 lakh equity shares aggregating to 42.20 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18.26 lakh shares aggregating to 14.06 crore.

Atmastco IPO price band was set at 77 per share and the IPO lot size was 1,600 shares.

Atmastco IPO was subscribed 17.61 times in total as it received total bids for 12.21 crore equity shares as compared to 69.39 lakh shares on the offer, as per data available. The public issue was subscribed 18.24 times in the retail category and 14.92 times in the Other category.

Affinity Global Capital Market Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Atmastco IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the IPO registrar.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

