Atul Auto: This Vijay Kedia-owned stock zoomed over 16% to hit 8-month high in trade today – here's why
Atul Auto's stock rallied to an 8-month high of ₹635, up 16.5%, driven by increased volumes. The company launched a new subsidiary, Atulease Private Limited, for vehicle operations. According to Trendlyne shareholding data, Vijay Kedia held an 18.20% stake in Atul Auto.
Shares of Atul Auto, a prominent player in the Indian three-wheeler market, surged by 16.5% to hit an 8-month high of ₹635 apiece in today's intraday trade on the back of a strong spike in volumes. As of 2:30 p.m., a total of 2.9 million shares have changed hands on both BSE and NSE.
