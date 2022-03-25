Chemical stock Atul Ltd announces share buyback. Details here

Atul Ltd announced the share buy back approval by the Board of Directors citing, "Subject to such other approvals, the board approved the Buy-back of fully paid up equity shares by the company having face value of ~ 10/- each from open market through stock exchanges under the Buy-back Regulations and the Act, for an amount not exceeding around 70,00,00,000/- at a price not exceeding ₹11,000/- per equity Share (Maximum Buyback Price) payable in cash which represents 2.16% and 2.10% of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves."