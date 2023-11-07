Atul Ltd to declare buyback of shares today. Details here
Announcement of Atul Ltd buyback price is also expected from its board meeting scheduled today
Stock market today: Atul Ltd buyback: The board of directors of the integrated chemical company is going to consider and approve proposal for buyback of shares. The board meeting of the company is scheduled today. The first private sector company of India inaugurated by its first Prime Minister has already informed Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting.
