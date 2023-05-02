Atul share price cracks 5% to hit 52-week low; what's the road ahead? Here's what brokerages expect2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Brokerage firms do not appear upbeat about the prospects of Atul stock as they believe the company will continue to face headwinds in FY24. Brokerage firm Dolat Capital Market has a reduce call on the stock.
The losing run of the shares of speciality chemicals player Atul continued for the third consecutive session as they cracked 5 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week low of ₹6,524.95 in intraday trade on BSE on May 2 reacting to the company's March quarter results.
