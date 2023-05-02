The losing run of the shares of speciality chemicals player Atul continued for the third consecutive session as they cracked 5 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week low of ₹6,524.95 in intraday trade on BSE on May 2 reacting to the company's March quarter results.

On April 28, the company reported a 22.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its standalone revenue from operations at ₹1,085.88 crore for Q4FY23. In the same quarter last year, the company's revenue was ₹1,398.82 crore.

Standalone profit for the period fell 40.45 per cent YoY to ₹88.44 crore against ₹148.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The stock ended 1.98 per cent lower on April 28.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹25 per share.

Brokerages expect pressure to continue

Brokerage firms do not appear upbeat about the prospects of the stock as they believe the company will continue to face headwinds in FY24.

Brokerage firm Elara Capital revised its rating on Atul stock to an 'accumulate' from a 'buy', and trimmed the target price to ₹7,344 from ₹10,251.

The brokerage firm cut its earnings per share (EPS) estimates to ₹196 from ₹284 for FY24 and to ₹228 from ₹331 for FY25 on subdued FY23 with a slow recovery in FY24.

"We lower our target price to ₹7,344 from ₹10,251 on a DCF (discounted cash flow) method, assuming a 5 per cent terminal growth rate and a 10.8 per cent WACC (weighted average cost of capital), with an average EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 15.9 per cent from 20.3 per cent over FY24-25E and at 18 per cent from 21.5 per cent over FY26-30E. Our new target price is based on 19.6 times FY25E EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to EBITDA) and 32.2 times FY25E P/E (price-to-earnings ratio)," said Elara.

Another brokerage firm Dolat Capital Market has a 'reduce' call on the stock with a target price of ₹7,483 as it believes Atul is expected to face another challenging year as market conditions are expected to remain weak led by low demand, pricing corrections and recessionary fears across global markets.

"Despite a large capex of nearly ₹1750 crore envisaged over FY23-24, we do not foresee any significant jump in ROCE (return on capital employed). Considering the near-term challenges we believe that the company will take a longer time to achieve its guided unrealized sales potential of about ₹100 crore," said Dolat Capital.

"Factoring in the near-term headwinds, we have cut our EPS estimates by about 9.3 per cent and 8.2 per cent for FY24 and FY25 respectively. We thus continue to maintain our reduce rating on the stock with a target price of ₹7,483 (30 times FY25E EPS)," the brokerage firm said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of the brokerage firms. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.