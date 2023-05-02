"We lower our target price to ₹7,344 from ₹10,251 on a DCF (discounted cash flow) method, assuming a 5 per cent terminal growth rate and a 10.8 per cent WACC (weighted average cost of capital), with an average EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin of 15.9 per cent from 20.3 per cent over FY24-25E and at 18 per cent from 21.5 per cent over FY26-30E. Our new target price is based on 19.6 times FY25E EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to EBITDA) and 32.2 times FY25E P/E (price-to-earnings ratio)," said Elara.