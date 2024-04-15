AU Small Finance Bank: After 11% jump in April, the stock is Axis Securities' ‘pick of the week’ – 3 reasons why
Axis Securities has a ‘buy’ call on banking stock AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of ₹702, implying a potential upside of over 12 percent.
Following an 11 percent rise in the stock in April so far, domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has picked AU Small Finance Bank as its 'top pick of the week'. This is on the back of robust growth prospects, enhancements in Net Interest Margin (NIM), anticipated synergies from the merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank (SFB) to bolster Return on Assets (RoA), and the expectation of stable asset quality performance despite immediate challenges.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started