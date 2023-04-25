AU Small Finance Bank beats estimates to report Q4 PAT of ₹425 cr up by 23% YoY, declares dividend1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 05:11 PM IST
- AU Small Finance Bank posted a double-digit growth in PAT and NII on year-on-year basis. The lender's asset quality improved, while provisions dipped as well. Sequentially, the performance was stable.
AU Small Finance Bank surpassed the street's expectations in terms of bottom-line performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY23) period. The SFB garnered 22.7% growth in net profit to ₹424.6 crore in Q4FY23 compared to ₹346.07 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank posted healthy growth in interest income, while provisions dipped sharply year-on-year and asset quality improved further.
