AU Small Finance Bank surpassed the street's expectations in terms of bottom-line performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY23) period. The SFB garnered 22.7% growth in net profit to ₹424.6 crore in Q4FY23 compared to ₹346.07 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank posted healthy growth in interest income, while provisions dipped sharply year-on-year and asset quality improved further.

