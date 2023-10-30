AU Small Finance Bank board approves merger with Fincare SFB; stock falls 8%
The firm will acquire Fincare Small Finance Bank in an all-stock transaction valued at ₹4,411 crore. The move is aimed at extending the bank's footprint in southern India. The stock fell as much as 8.5 percent to its day's low of ₹630.90. This is its lowest level in the last 6 months.
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank lost over 8 percent in intra-day deals on Monday, after the lender announced that its board has approved the merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started