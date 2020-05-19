AU Small Finance Bank jumps 4% after Singapore govt buys stake in lender

In December, Temasek’s wholly-owned subsidiary Camas Investments Pte. Ltd, invested ₹525 crore towards conversion of its 10.10 million warrants increasing its stake to 4.8% from 1.48% earlier. In June 2018, Temasek had committed to invest ₹1,000 crore ($141 million) in the lender, with 30% equity capital and remaining 70% by way of convertible warrants issued at a price of ₹692.77 per share.