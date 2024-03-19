AU Small Finance Bank merger with Fincare SFB to be effective from April 1; Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
AU Small Finance Bank, in October last year, announced the merger scheme with Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd, which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved earlier this month.
AU Small Finance Bank’s merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank is expected to help AU Bank achieve sustainable growth, boost profitability and support stronger return ratios, analysts said.
