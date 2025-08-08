AU Small Finance Bank share price jumps over 7% on receipt of RBI approval for Universal Bank license

AU Small Finance Bank share price jumped over 7% in early trade on Friday after the private lender announced the receipt of approval from RBI for transition to a Universal Bank. AU Small Finance Bank shares rallied as much as 7.52% to ₹800.00 apiece on the BSE in the opening trade.
In a regulatory filing on August 7, AU Small Finance Bank said that it received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for transition from a Small Finance Bank (SFB) to a Universal Bank.
The RBI nod comes after the bank’s letter dated 3 September 2024, requesting a universal bank license from the Indian Central Bank. With this approval received on August 7, AU Small Finance Bank becomes the first SFB to receive an in-principle approval to become a Universal Bank.
“This regulatory approval is a strong validation of AU’s robust business model, sound governance, and enduring commitment to financial inclusion. More importantly, it affirms AU’s evolution into a complete bank, one that offers a full spectrum of banking products and services that today’s customer expects, spanning retail, business, and digital solutions,” AU Small Finance Bank said in a release.
The lender had applied to the RBI for voluntary transition from a Small Finance Bank to a Universal Bank on September 3, 2024.
The eligibility criteria for a Small Finance Bank (SFB) to transition into a Universal Bank require the institution to maintain a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore, have a satisfactory track record of performance for a minimum of five years, and should be listed on stock exchanges.
Additionally, the SFB must have reported Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) of not more than 3% and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) of not more than 1% in each of the last two financial years.
AU Small Finance Bank share price has shown a decent growth over the years. While the stock has fallen 8% in one month, it has rallied 27% in six months, and has gained 32% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. AU Small Finance Bank shares have risen 20% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 112% in five years.
At 9:20 AM, AU Small Finance Bank share price was trading 2.96% higher at ₹766.05 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
