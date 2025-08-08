AU Small Finance Bank share price jumps over 7% on receipt of RBI approval for Universal Bank license

AU Small Finance Bank share price jumped over 7% in early trade on Friday after the private lender announced the receipt of approval from RBI for transition to a Universal Bank. AU Small Finance Bank shares rallied as much as 7.52% to ₹800.00 apiece on the BSE in the opening trade.

Advertisement

In a regulatory filing on August 7, AU Small Finance Bank said that it received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for transition from a Small Finance Bank (SFB) to a Universal Bank.

The RBI nod comes after the bank’s letter dated 3 September 2024, requesting a universal bank license from the Indian Central Bank. With this approval received on August 7, AU Small Finance Bank becomes the first SFB to receive an in-principle approval to become a Universal Bank.

Also Read | AU Small Finance Bank gets RBI nod for universal bank licence, first in a decade

“This regulatory approval is a strong validation of AU’s robust business model, sound governance, and enduring commitment to financial inclusion. More importantly, it affirms AU’s evolution into a complete bank, one that offers a full spectrum of banking products and services that today’s customer expects, spanning retail, business, and digital solutions,” AU Small Finance Bank said in a release.

Advertisement

The lender had applied to the RBI for voluntary transition from a Small Finance Bank to a Universal Bank on September 3, 2024.

The eligibility criteria for a Small Finance Bank (SFB) to transition into a Universal Bank require the institution to maintain a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore, have a satisfactory track record of performance for a minimum of five years, and should be listed on stock exchanges.

Additionally, the SFB must have reported Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) of not more than 3% and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) of not more than 1% in each of the last two financial years.

AU Small Finance Bank AU Small Finance Bank share price has shown a decent growth over the years. While the stock has fallen 8% in one month, it has rallied 27% in six months, and has gained 32% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. AU Small Finance Bank shares have risen 20% in one year and has delivered multibagger returns of 112% in five years.

Advertisement

At 9:20 AM, AU Small Finance Bank share price was trading 2.96% higher at ₹766.05 apiece on the BSE.