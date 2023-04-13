AU Bank shares surge 16% after RBI clears re-appointment of its MD & CEO. Should you buy?1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:28 PM IST
- The stock of AU Small Finance Bank was trading 16.82 per cent higher at ₹677.75 per share in Thursday's trade
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank gained over 16 per cent during Thursday's trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the re-appointment of the bank's managing director (MD) and CEO, Sanjay Agarwal, for a period of three years.
