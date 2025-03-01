Markets
AU Small Finance Bank—weighed down by industry headwinds, but set for a turnaround
Ananya Roy 5 min read 01 Mar 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- After years of rangebound stock performance and rising stress in unsecured lending, AU Small Finance Bank is taking corrective steps. With regulatory tailwinds and a strategic pivot, is its next phase of growth finally here?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
AU Small Finance Bank has cemented its position as a market leader, with a strong track record spanning over two decades and assets exceeding ₹1 trillion. Its extensive presence across the country, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas, has bolstered its deep distribution network. The bank has also applied for a universal banking licence, a move expected to strengthen its market standing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less