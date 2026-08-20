Subscribe

Augmont Enterprises raises ₹246 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch on Friday

Augmont Enterprises raised 246.29 crore from 14 anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening on Friday. The company allotted 31.25 lakh shares at 788 each. The IPO's price band is 750–788, aiming to raise 825 crore for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A Ksheerasagar
Published20 Aug 2026, 10:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states.
Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states.
AI Quick Read

Augmont Enterprises raised 246.29 crore from 14 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which is set to open on Friday. The company allotted 31.25 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at 788 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band.

Advertisement

The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of investors, including Nomura Trust and Banking Co., HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Jupiter India Fund, Jupiter Global Fund, Lion Global Investment Funds, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, Trust MF Flexi Cap Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd., Ashish Kacholia's Bengal Finance and Investment, Girik Multicap Growth Equity Fund, 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management/360 ONE WAM, and Societe Generale – ODI.

Of the total 31.25 lakh equity shares allocated to anchor investors, 13.83 lakh shares were allotted to four domestic mutual funds through five schemes. Additionally, 1.27 lakh equity shares, representing 4.06% of the total anchor allocation, were allotted to one life insurance company, as per the exchange filing.

Advertisement
Also Read | Augmont Enterprises IPO: Price band set at ₹750-788 per share; details here
Also Read | Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 1: Issue booked 5.94x. Apply or not?

Augmont Enterprises IPO details

The Rs 825-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 205 crore. The company has fixed the price band at 750– 788 per equity share, with a face value of 5 each.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to meet its future working capital requirements, including the procurement and expansion of inventory, inventory maintenance, and advance margin requirements for purchasing inventory, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The company has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for retail investors.

Advertisement

Tentatively, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, August 27. The company is likely to initiate refunds on Friday, August 28, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day. Augmont Enterprises shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, August 31.

About the company

Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states.

Its operations span the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, financial services, and related technology platforms.

The company's two online platforms, Augmont SPOT and Augmont Gold For All, generated a combined revenue of 84,762.62 crore in FY26, accounting for 90% of its revenue from operations. This compares with 56,523.26 crore in FY25 and 32,477.87 crore in FY24.

Advertisement
Also Read | Shankesh Jewellers IPO: Issue subscribed 2.80x so far, GMP jumps
Also Read | Annu Projects IPO: Price band set at ₹94-99 per share; details here

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

IPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAugmont Enterprises raises ₹246 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch on Friday
Advertisement
Read Next Story