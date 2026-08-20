Augmont Enterprises raises ₹246 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch on Friday

Augmont Enterprises raised ₹246.29 crore from 14 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which is set to open on Friday. The company allotted 31.25 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at ₹788 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band.

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The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of investors, including Nomura Trust and Banking Co., HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, Jupiter India Fund, Jupiter Global Fund, Lion Global Investment Funds, Edelweiss Life Insurance Company, Trust MF Flexi Cap Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd., Ashish Kacholia's Bengal Finance and Investment, Girik Multicap Growth Equity Fund, 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management/360 ONE WAM, and Societe Generale – ODI.

Of the total 31.25 lakh equity shares allocated to anchor investors, 13.83 lakh shares were allotted to four domestic mutual funds through five schemes. Additionally, 1.27 lakh equity shares, representing 4.06% of the total anchor allocation, were allotted to one life insurance company, as per the exchange filing.

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Augmont Enterprises IPO details The Rs 825-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹205 crore. The company has fixed the price band at ₹750– ₹788 per equity share, with a face value of ₹5 each.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily to meet its future working capital requirements, including the procurement and expansion of inventory, inventory maintenance, and advance margin requirements for purchasing inventory, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The company has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and not less than 35% for retail investors.

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Tentatively, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Thursday, August 27. The company is likely to initiate refunds on Friday, August 28, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day. Augmont Enterprises shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, August 31.

About the company Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states.

Its operations span the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, financial services, and related technology platforms.

The company's two online platforms, Augmont SPOT and Augmont Gold For All, generated a combined revenue of ₹84,762.62 crore in FY26, accounting for 90% of its revenue from operations. This compares with ₹56,523.26 crore in FY25 and ₹32,477.87 crore in FY24.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.