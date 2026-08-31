Augmont Enterprises share price jumps over 29% from IPO price on listing day: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Augmont share price: Augmont Enterprises shares made a robust debut on Dalal Street on Monday, August 31, 2026, with the stock listing at a premium of up to 22% over its issue price. The shares debuted at ₹961 on the NSE, representing a gain of 21.95% over the IPO price of ₹788. On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹956 per share, translating into a premium of 21.32%.

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Following its listing, the stock extended its gains further, climbing to an intraday high of ₹1,019.80 on the NSE. At this level, the stock was up 29.4% from its issue price and more than 6% above its listing price.

Ahead of the market debut, Augmont Enterprises commanded a grey market premium of around 37%.

Should you buy Augmont Enterprises shares post listing? Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said Augmont Enterprises had made a strong market debut at ₹961, representing a 21.95% premium to its issue price of ₹788. However, she maintained a neutral view on the stock despite its listing performance.

"The company’s high revenue is largely driven by bullion trading volumes, while its PAT margin remains below 0.4%, leaving limited room for margin expansion. Moreover, promoter-group entity Riddisiddhi Bullions contributed around 27.44% of FY26 revenue, while the top 10 customers accounted for 52.09%, with no long-term contracts, highlighting concentration and governance risks. At the IPO price, valuations were already relatively rich at around 18.5–19.5x FY26 P/E and 6.8–7.1x P/B, making the post-listing premium less attractive for fresh buying. For allotted investors, we suggest to book partial profits and hold the half with a stop-loss of ₹900. A sustained move above ₹1,000 could support further upside, whereas a break below ₹900 would warrant caution," explained Nyati.

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Augmont Enterprises IPO Details The ₹825 crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of 79 lakh shares worth ₹620 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 26 lakh shares aggregating ₹205 crore. Ahead of the public issue, the company had raised ₹246.30 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO witnessed exceptionally strong investor demand during its subscription period from August 21 to August 25, with the issue being subscribed an overall 111.18 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing to their portion 238.46 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment followed with a subscription of 127.63 times, while the retail category was subscribed 32.64 times.

Augmont Enterprises had set the price band for its IPO at ₹750– ₹788 per share, with investors required to bid for a minimum lot of 19 shares. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor needed to invest at least ₹14,972 to apply for one lot.

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The company plans to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards meeting its future working capital requirements. The funds will be used for inventory procurement, maintenance and scaling, as well as to meet advance margin requirements. Approximately ₹465 crore from the IPO proceeds has been earmarked for these purposes. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes, providing the company with additional flexibility to support its wider operational and business requirements.

Nuvama Wealth Management was the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar.

About Augmont Enterprises Incorporated in October 2012, Augmont Enterprises Limited is an integrated gold and silver platform catering to businesses and consumers across India as well as international markets. The company operates across several segments of the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and technology support for gold-backed financial services.

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Its operations are carried out through the Augmont SPOT platform, which caters to enterprise and international sales, and Augmont Gold For All, which focuses on consumer offerings. As of March 31, 2026, the company had established a presence across 24 states, with more than 5,223 registered enterprise members. It had also served over 49.62 million registered digital gold consumers, both directly and through its alliances. The company operates gold and silver refining units in Rudrapur and Mumbai, along with a jewellery manufacturing facility located in Sitapur SEZ, Jaipur.

Augmont Enterprises recorded strong financial growth in FY26, with its total income rising 42% to ₹94,282.47 lakh from ₹66,252.05 lakh in FY25. The growth reflects the company's strong momentum and expanding business scale during the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Its profitability also saw a significant improvement, with profit after tax (PAT) surging 53% to ₹348.30 lakh in FY26 from ₹227.19 lakh in FY25.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.