Aureate Tradde IPO Listing: SME stock lists at ₹70, same as issue price

Aureate Tradde IPO Listing: Aureate Tradde share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today, 5 June, as it got listed at ₹70 apiece on BSE SME, the same as its issue price.
The listing underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). Aureate Tradde IPO GMP stood at ₹1 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of ₹71 — a premium of just 1.43% to offer price.
The SME IPO was subscribed 1.43 times in 3 days of bidding.
The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 2.42 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 0.45 times.
The Aureate Tradde IPO remained open for subscription from May 2, 2026, to June 2, 2026, while the share allotment process was completed on June 3, 2026.
The SME public issue was valued at ₹27.29 crore and consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 39 lakh equity shares. The IPO did not include any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
Aureate Tradde fixed the issue price at ₹70 per share. Investors were required to apply for a minimum of 2,000 shares per lot. Retail investors had to bid for at least two lots, or 4,000 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,80,000 based on the issue price.
The company intends to deploy the net proceeds primarily towards business expansion and balance-sheet strengthening. Of the total funds raised, ₹10 crore has been allocated towards working capital requirements, while ₹9.93 crore will be used for the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes.
Corporate Makers Capital Ltd served as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd acted as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd was appointed as the market maker for the IPO.
Established in 2018, Aureate Tradde operates in the trading, distribution and supply of industrial and technology-focused materials within the domestic market.
The company has built its operations around three primary business segments: polymers and petrochemicals, lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells, and electric vehicle charging solutions.
Its product portfolio comprises PVC resins, PET resins, low-density and high-density polyethylene (LDPE and HDPE), lithium-ion and sodium-ion cells, lithium and lead-acid battery chargers, as well as electric vehicle chargers.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.