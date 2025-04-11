Aurionpro Solutions shares surge over 15% on acquisition of Fintra Software

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions soared over 15 percent in intra-day trade on Friday, April 11, after the company announced the acquisition of Hyderabad-based Fintra Software Private Limited in a strategic move to strengthen its next-generation trade finance solutions for global banks.

Advertisement

The deal involves a complete 100 percent acquisition of Fintra, including all intellectual property rights and associated resources. According to Aurionpro, this acquisition will deliver a fully integrated, front-to-back platform for trade and cash management—further consolidating its position in the transaction banking domain.

Aurionpro, a key player in transaction banking technology, highlighted the complementary nature of Fintra’s backend trade finance platform, which is already integrated with Aurionpro’s trade platform and is in use by major banks across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

By aligning their capabilities, the two firms aim to offer a seamless solution covering end-to-end processes, including issuance and closure of Letters of Credit, Open Account handling, and both Supplier and Buyer Finance. The integration is positioned to streamline operations and add substantial value for corporate clients of Aurionpro’s banking partners.

Advertisement

Importantly, the newly acquired capabilities will be integrated into Aurionpro’s transaction banking platform alongside the Enterprise AI framework developed by Arya.ai, its AI-focused subsidiary. This, the company says, will help deliver the next generation of trade automation.

Ashish Rai, Global CEO of Aurionpro, called the acquisition a “pivotal step” in their journey to redefine Trade Finance technology. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the market in meeting the dynamic demands of our clients,” Rai said. “This move significantly expands our functional coverage in transaction banking while ensuring our clients' corporate banking needs are met with best-in-class services.”

Financial Performance On the financial front, Aurionpro reported a 5.04 percent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹47.34 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to ₹45.07 crore in the previous quarter. Net sales grew by 10 percent sequentially, reaching ₹306.11 crore in the same period.

Advertisement

The company specialises in software platforms catering to Wholesale Banking, with core offerings in Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance, Escrow, and Factoring.

Stock Movement Following the acquisition news, Aurionpro shares rallied 15.5 percent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,578.40 on the BSE. Despite the surge, the stock remains about 21 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1,989.95, touched in August 2024. The stock had hit its 52-week low of ₹980 in May 2025.

Over the past year, the scrip has gained 13.5 percent. However, it has seen some volatility in recent months—declining 3 percent so far in April after an 18 percent gain in March. In January and February, the stock had shed 12.4 percent and 9 percent, respectively.

Advertisement