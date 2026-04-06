Aurobindo Pharma declares buyback of shares at ₹1475. Size, record date, other details

Aurobindo Pharma share buyback: The Indian pharma major has announced a share buyback of up to ₹800 crore. The company board took this decision in a meeting held on Monday, 6 April 2026. The company board also declared the Aurobindo Pharma buyback price at ₹1,475, offering a 10% premium, as the Aurobindo Pharma share price is currently oscillating around ₹1,335 apiece on the NSE.

The company also made it clear that the offer is available to all investors who held company shares on 17 April 2026, the Aurobindo Pharma share buyback record date. The buyback plan will be executed through the tender process.

Aurobindo Pharma buyback details Informing the Indian exchanges about the share buyback move, Aurobindo Pharma said, “In continuation of our letter dated March 31, 2026, and in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Aurobindo Pharma Limited (“Company”), at its meeting held today (i.e., April 6, 2026), has inter-alia, considered and approved: the buyback of up to 54,23,728 (Fifty four lakhs twenty three thousand seven hundred and twenty eight only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, each having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee one only) (“Equity Shares”), representing up to 0.93% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, at a price of INR 1,475/- (Indian Rupees one thousand four hundred and seventy five only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Price”) payable in cash for an aggregate amount up to INR 800,00,00,000/-(Indian Rupees eight hundred crores only) (“Buyback Size”) being 3.93% and 2.62% of the aggregate of the total paid-up equity share capital and free reserves (including securities premium) as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as at March 31, 2025, respectively.”

Aurobindo Pharma buyback record date The company board also approved the record date for share buyback, saying, “We wish to inform you that the Board of the Aurobindo Pharma Limited (“Company”), at its meeting held today (i.e., April 6, 2026), has inter-alia, considered and approved April 17, 2026 (“Record Date”) as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the buyback, in accordance with Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations and Regulation 9(i) of the Buyback Regulations.”

The Buyback Size does not include transaction costs viz. brokerage costs, fees, turnover charges, applicable taxes on this, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, etc., and expenses incurred or to be incurred for the buyback like filing fees payable to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), advisors/ legal fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses, etc.