Aurobindo Pharma jumps 91%, others gain up to 94% this year: Why are pharma stocks rising - Explained4 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Pharma stocks in India have been outperforming the benchmark index Nifty50 this year. Factors driving the gains include improved performance in the US generics market, robust performance in branded markets, lower raw material costs, and market share gains in new products.
Most pharma stocks have been witnessing healthy gains in the recent past, outperforming the Nifty50 index this year so far. Nifty Pharma index is up 18 per cent year-to-date against a nearly 9 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50.
