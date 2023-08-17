Midcap stocks such as Aurobindo Pharma , IIFL Finance, JSW Energy, Godrej Properties , Tata Chemicals , among others were among the stocks that mutual fund houses bought and sold the most within the segment during the month of July.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index rallied 5.5% in July, outperforming the benchmark Nifty that gained nearly 3% during the month.

The inflows into midcap funds for the month was at ₹1,623 crore. On the other hand, large-cap funds witnessed outflow of ₹1,880 crore during the same period.

Among midcap segment, the top 10 stocks that mutual funds bought in July include IIFL Finance, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Vodafone Idea, JSW Energy, Prestige Estates Projects, Indus Towers, Steel Authority Of India (SAIL), Bank Of Maharashtra, Aurobindo Pharma and Petronet LNG, as per a report by ICICI Direct.

The Asset Management Companies (AMC) purchased 5.81 crore equity shares of Aurobindo Pharma for ₹4,774 crore, followed by 4.73 crore shares of Prestige Estates Projects worth ₹2,784 crore in July.

The fund houses bought 6.09 crore Petronet LNG shares for ₹1,423 crore, 8.16 crore Indus Towers shares worth ₹1,404 crore, SAIL shares worth ₹1,398 crore and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company shares worth ₹1,089 crore during the month, the report showed.

Here is the list of top 10 buys in the midcap segment across asset management companies (AMC):

On the other hand, the top 10 midcap shares that mutual funds sold the most during the month included Polycab India, Godrej Properties, Gujarat Gas, Sun TV Network, Max Healthcare Institute, Power Finance Corporation, Deepak Nitrite, Tata Chemicals, Motherson Sumi Wiring India and Piramal Enterprises, as per the report.

AMCs sold PFC shares worth ₹7,854 crore and Max Healthcare shares for ₹5,995 crore in July.

Here is the list of top 10 sells in the midcap segment across asset management companies (AMC):

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

