Aurobindo Pharma, PFC, JSW Energy shares among top 10 midcap stocks that mutual funds bought and sold the most in July1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 03:12 PM IST
The inflows into midcap funds for the month was at ₹1,623 crore. On the other hand, large-cap funds witnessed outflow of ₹1,880 crore during the same period.
Midcap stocks such as Aurobindo Pharma, IIFL Finance, JSW Energy, Godrej Properties, Tata Chemicals, among others were among the stocks that mutual fund houses bought and sold the most within the segment during the month of July.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started