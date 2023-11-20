Aurobindo Pharma share price rises more than 1% on regulatory clearance of manufacturing facilities
Stock Market today- Share price of Aurobindo Pharma gained as regulatory clearance of plants lifted sentiments. The US sales contribute more than half to Aurobindo's sales and compliance of manufacturing units to the norms laid by the US drug regulator on good manufacturing practices is important.
The news on the successful Completion of US FDA Inspection at Unit I & III of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd lifted investor sentiments and the share prices gained of Aurobindo Pharma gained more than 1% in morning trades on Monday, on a day when benchmark indices were trading in red.
