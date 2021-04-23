Experts give 'buy' tag to these pharma, payment solution companies

Speaking on the shares to buy today Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Due to the negative sentiment caused by second round of Covid fear, even the good quality stocks witnessed profit-booking. So, in the current market scenario, there are some quality stocks available at discounted price giving opportunity for the investors to make money out of it. Due to the lockdown imposed in various states digital payment is expected to go northward and hence SBI Card can be a good share to buy today. Apart from this, I would recommend Aurobindo Pharma shares, which is one of the quality stocks in the pharma sector that has strong fundamentals and can showcase sharp rise once the market gets stablised."

