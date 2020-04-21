Aurobindo Pharma zooms 19% as US FDA grants VAI to Hyderabad unit

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma surged over 19% in Tuesday’s session after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified violations it observed at company’s unit IV near Hyderabad as voluntary action initiated (VAI). The US regulator had done the same on 19 February only to retract it two days later.

At 3 pm, Aurobindo Pharma was trading 19.2% higher at ₹644.20 apiece on the BSE. While the benchmark Sensex dropped 3.2%, BSE Healthcare index added 2.13%.

“Further to our intimations dated 13th November 2019, 19th February and 21st February 2020 with regard to the inspection of Unit IV, an injectable manufacturing formulation facility of the Company, conducted between Nov 4th-13th, 2019, we would like to inform that US FDA has determined that the inspection classification of this facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)," Aurobindo Pharma said in an exchange filing.

Classification of the VAI is extremely important for the company as Unit IV, which manufactures sterile injectable medicines, accounts for about 10% of the company's sales. This unit also has the largest number of new drug applications pending approval at about 47 compared with the company's total pending applications at about 150.

The news possibly marks an end to the fiasco around unit IV, wherein regulator had on 21 February told the company that the inspection of the unit remained open and is being reviewed, two days after issuing a VAI status for Aurobindo Pharma's Unit IV.

The flip-flop had also reflected in the stock then as it crashed around 15% when the VAI status was rescinded, after having jumped 20% on its issuance.

After an inspection in November, the US FDA had observed 14 violations of good manufacturing practices at Aurobindo Pharma’s unit IV, which it had listed out in a Form 483.

The VAI status for the unit IV comes as a much-needed respite for the company, which had faced another setback earlier in the month. On 2 April, the company abandoned a proposed $1 billion purchase of the US dermatology business as well as three manufacturing plants of Sandoz, the generics unit of Swiss drug maker Novartis, as it did not get approval from the US Federal Trade Commission.

The deal would have catapulted the Hyderabad-based drugmaker to the second position in the dermatological drugs segment and would also make it the second-largest generics company in the US by prescriptions.