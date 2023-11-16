Aurobindo share price has risen more than 15% during November as improved US prospects lift its earnings outlook.
Stock market Today- Aurobindo's Q2 net profit growth was robust 84.93% YoY. Analysts anticipate earnings growth to be helped by injectibles growth, value-added approval, launch of Trastzumab biosimilars in H2FY2 Pen–G injectable in Q1FY25 estimated, and launch of revlimid generics.
Aurobindo Pharma Limited has seen its share prices rise more than 15% in the month of November. The regular improvement in prospects of the company have been supported by a string Q2 financial performance that has supported investor confidence.
