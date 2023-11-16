Aurobindo Pharma Limited has seen its share prices rise more than 15% in the month of November. The regular improvement in prospects of the company have been supported by a string Q2 financial performance that has supported investor confidence.

Aurobindo during Q2 reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The topline, or revenue, grew by 25.79% year-on-year (YoY), while the profit increased by an impressive 84.93% YoY. On a sequential basis too, the revenue witnessed a growth of 5.38% and the profit increased by 32.66%.

The growth momentum in US, the geography that contributes to more than half to Aurobindo’s US revenues, remains robust. US formulation sales had grown 35.7% year-on-year.

The growth in other markets as Europe that contributed 30% to the formulation sales, also remained good as European revenues were up 16.7% year-on-year

The operating performance was supported by the lower raw material costs as Aurobindo’s Ebitda grew 33% year-on-year

Moving forward the Aurobindo’s Ebitda is to get support from the recent launch of multiple Myeloma treatment drug Revlimid generics.

The analysts have maintained positive outlook on multiple triggers

Those at Axis Securities Ltd say that Aurobindo has a number of levers to grow its topline. The generic injectibles, Eugia ($520 million sales) may grow by low double-digit growth based on value-added approval. The launch of Trastzumab biosimilars in H2FY24 is another trigger. The launch of much awaited launch of Pen–G injectable in Q1FY25 estimated, and onetime opportunity in Revlimid in the next 2-3 years.

While the injectables and niche products is Aurobindo’s strength, the base business – Oral Solids could grow to low single-digit growth based on the launch of 40 new products as per Axis Securities. Ebitda margins could be in the range of ~18%-20% due to changes in product mix and fall in raw material costs.

Others as analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services also have raised forward earnings estimates by 6% and 5% respectively for FY24 and FY25, factoring in the benefit from reduced price erosion in the base portfolio, and improved operating leverage

