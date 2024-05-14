Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 14:45:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.35 0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.80 0.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.80 1.11%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.00 1.13%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,271.40 3.80%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Aurum PropTech: DART initiates coverage on the stock with ‘BUY’, sees over 68% upside - 5 key reasons why
BackBack
MintGenie

Aurum PropTech: DART initiates coverage on the stock with ‘BUY’, sees over 68% upside - 5 key reasons why

Pranati Deva

Aurum PropTech's stock has gained 29% in the last year and has diverse revenue streams for growth. It is a turnaround specialist in the rental space, expected to achieve positive PAT in FY27E with improving margins and strong cash flow projections.

Aurum PropTech: Currently at ₹145.05, the stock is over 22 percent away from its record high of ₹186.55, hit on January 19, 2024. Premium
Aurum PropTech: Currently at 145.05, the stock is over 22 percent away from its record high of 186.55, hit on January 19, 2024.

Proptech companies, leveraging innovative technologies and tailored solutions for the real estate industry, have now gained significant prominence due to their vast potential market and increasing digitisation preferences among consumers.

Brokerage house DART believes that Aurum PropTech (AURUM), is one such new-age technology company, that will emerge as an influential game changer in India’s solid proptech growth momentum. It has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘BUY’ rating and DCF-based target price of 250, implying an over 68 percent potential upside.

This will be led by its strong market positioning, comprehensive portfolio of new-age platforms/products, and end-to-end mapping of consumer needs along the lifecycle, it said.

Read here: UPL share price tumbles 6% after Q4 earnings; should you buy, sell, or hold?

DART expects a revenue CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 46 percent over FY24-FY27E for the firm along with PAT profitability in FY27E.

Stock Price Trend

The stock has gained 29 percent in the last one year and over 15 percent in 2024 YTD. It has given negative returns in 3 of the 5 months so far. The stock lost 2.3 percent in May after a 19.5 percent rise in April. It also shed 7.5 percent in March and 10.2 percent in February, however, rose 21.3 percent in January this year.

Currently at 145.05, the stock is over 22 percent away from its record high of 186.55, hit on January 19, 2024. Meanwhile, it has advanced 36 percent from its 52-week low of 106.65, hit on May 24, 2023.

Read here: Bank of Baroda shares gain as brokerages maintain positive view after Q4 results

Investment Rationale

Diverse and Robust Revenue Generation Streams: As per the brokerage, Aurum's diverse products and solutions are well-positioned for substantial growth, driven by increased housing demand, formalisation of the rental market, and the rising popularity of co-living spaces. It anticipates co-living and property management platforms, HelloWorld and Nestaway, to achieve 43 percent and 64 percent CAGR, respectively, from FY24 to FY27, while SaaS platform K2V2 and analytics solutions are expected to deliver 33 percent and 53 percent CAGR over the same period.

Additionally, Aurum has significant potential in its smaller-scale ventures like WiseX (fractional ownership), Integrow (asset management), The House Monk (property management software), and Aurum InstaHome (home valuation). Currently, these account for just 9 percent of FY24 revenues but have the potential to each exceed 100 crore in the near term, it predicted.

Furthermore, Aurum's strategic focus on growth and unit economics, along with industry consolidation and supporting weaker peers, positions it well for market leadership and investor attraction, added DART.

Read here: Almost 100% potential upside! Citi says stars finally aligning for Vodafone Idea; sees it hitting 25 in bull case

Turnaround Specialist in Difficult-to-Crack Rental Space: Aurum has achieved significant growth over the past two years, primarily through acquiring rapidly expanding businesses. Key turnarounds include:

Achieving break-even in Nestaway within three-quarters of acquisition, with 75 percent occupancy. Growing HelloWorld's revenue by 87 percent YoY in FY24 (ARR of 130 crore), increasing active bed capacity from 9.6K to 13.5K, and reducing operational losses over two years.

Unlike peers such as NoBroker, Housing.com, and Stanza Living, Aurum has successfully reached positive unit economics and operational profits, noted DART.

EBIDTA and Margins: DART expects strong growth kicking in the company and sees healthy gains in profitability metrics. Given continued hyper-growth momentum, evolving business mix, and right scaling of the business, it also expects EBIT margins to improve systemically over the next couple of years. “We expect operating margins to improve sharply from -32 percent in FY24 to turn profitable by FY27 (5.1 percent), which in-turn should drive PAT profitability as well," it said.

Read here: ICICI Securities delisting: Sebi starts looking into complaints of vote meddling

Aurum May Report Positive PAT in FY27E: Aurum posted a PAT loss of 55.8 crore in FY24. The brokerage expects sustained investments and scaling up all the business would mean persistent higher expenditure over the next 2-3 years which would ease out starting FY27E wherein it sees the firm turning meaningfully PAT positive.

Positive Cash Flow: While Aurum has started posting positive operating cash flow from FY24 itself, investments pertaining to the acquisition of leased assets, particularly in HelloWorld, will continue to weigh on FCF (free cash flow) generation, while maintenance capex is expected to be minimal. It expects Aurum to deliver positive FCF generation from FY27 onwards.

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 May 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue