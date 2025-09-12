Austere Systems share price made strong debut, lists at ₹75.55 on BSE SME, up 37.36% from IPO price

Austere Systems IPO Listing: Austere Systems share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, September 12. Austere Systems share price was listed on Friday at ₹75.55 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 37.36 per cent over its issue price of ₹55 per share.

Despite strong listing, the Austere Systems SME IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹32 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹97 — translating to a premium of 58.18 percent over the upper end of the issue price band.

Austere Systems IPO Details Austere Systems Limited made a strong entry on the BSE SME platform on September 12, 2025, after completing a highly successful IPO. The public issue opened on September 3 and closed on September 9, with share allotment finalized on September 10.

The company raised ₹15.57 crore through a fully fresh issue of 28 lakh equity shares. The IPO was priced in a band of ₹55–82 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. This meant a minimum investment of ₹2,20,000 for retail investors at the upper price band.

Investor response was overwhelming, with the IPO subscribed 1,076.99 times overall. The retail portion saw 1,096.81 times subscription, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed a staggering 2,149.19 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) also showed strong participation with 236.50 times subscription. Ahead of the opening, Austere Systems raised ₹4.4 crore from anchor investors on September 2, further signaling robust demand.

The company plans to utilize the IPO proceeds to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar, and SKI Capital Services Ltd. along with Wiinance Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. served as market makers.

About Austere Systems Founded in 2013, Austere Systems Limited (ASL) is a technology company offering end-to-end IT services and solutions for startups and enterprises. Its portfolio spans software development, SaaS, mobile applications, database management, e-commerce, ERP solutions, AI-driven process automation, digital transformation, and data/document management.