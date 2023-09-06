In a bid to break the monopoly status held by ASX Ltd, Australia, on Wednesday, passed a law to support competition in post-trade settlement and clearing for financial markets.

After ASX cancelled a costly overhaul of its trading platform, the federal government said it was encouraging competition from new entrants.

The new legislation, passed by the Senate on Wednesday, empowers the Reserve Bank of Australia and corporate regulator the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to set operating standards and intervene on pricing and access disputes.

"It creates a framework for fair, transparent and non-discriminatory access to market infrastructure for any emerging competitors, allowing them to offer their own clearing and settlement services," said Treasurer Jim Chalmers in a statement, reported Reuters.

After the announcement, ASX shares closed 0.6% lower on Wednesday, in line with the broader market. The legislative change had been widely flagged by the government.

There have been constant attempts by Australian financial regulators for greater competition in clearing and settling functions for years. However, the pressure revived after the failed overhaul of ASX's all-in-one legacy software system.

Unlike ASX, other major financial markets partner with separate entities to the market operator for clearing and settlement, or confirming the transfer of stock ownership.

ASX Ltd "measures designed to facilitate safe and effective competition," said a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson also added that with the implementation of the new legislation, ASX is willing to engage constructively with further consultations on the scope of clearing and settlement services to be covered and the ASIC rules relating to clearing and settlement.

About ASX

The accronym stands for Australian Securities Exchange. The stock exchange by formed after merging the Australian Stock Exchange and the Sydney Futures Exchange in July 2006.

ASX Ltd is an integrated exchange that offers listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, technology, data and other post-trade services.

Its area of operation include a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, commodities and energy. Its major activities include the raising, allocation and hedging of capital flows; trading and price discovery; central counterparty risk transfer; and securities settlement for both the equities and fixed income markets.

The main category of ASX's business of operation include four divisions, ie listings, markets, technology and data, and securities and payments.