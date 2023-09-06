Australia clears law to challenge the monopoly of main market operator ASX1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Australia passes law to support competition in post-trade settlement and clearing, challenging ASX monopoly.
In a bid to break the monopoly status held by ASX Ltd, Australia, on Wednesday, passed a law to support competition in post-trade settlement and clearing for financial markets.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message