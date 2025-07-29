Australia shares dragged by miners, banks; investors await inflation data

July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares slid on Tuesday as miners and financial stocks weighed on the benchmark, while investors await the local inflation data due on Wednesday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.3% to 8,672.8 points by 0040 GMT. It had closed 0.4% higher on Monday.

The domestic quarterly inflation report is likely to provide guidance to investors on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia would tilt towards a rate cut at its meeting next month.

The last rate cut was in May, when the central bank lowered it by 25 basis points to 3.85%.

On the Sydney bourse, investors tread cautiously with heavyweight financials spearheading a dip in equities.

The sub-index fell about 0.7% to record its steepest intraday percentage fall in a week. The country's "big four" banks were down between 0.8% and 1.1%.

Miners slipped as much as 0.9% to their lowest level since July 21, and were set for their fourth straight session of losses as iron ore prices tumbled.

Minerals producer Liontown Resources shed over 1% after reporting a sequential drop in its quarterly revenue.

Gold stocks piled on the losses, falling about 1.4% to hit their lowest level since July 9, as bullion prices took a hit following the U.S.-European Union trade accord that lifted the dollar and risk sentiment.

Bucking the trend, however, were energy stocks that rose 0.6% as oil prices extended gains, lifted by hopes of improved economic activity after the U.S.-EU deal.

Woodside Energy rose 1.3% to hit its highest level since June.

Separately, the company said it will take over operatorship of the Bass Strait oil and gas assets from ExxonMobil, unlocking an estimated $60 million in synergies.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% to 12,882.22 points.