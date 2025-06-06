Australia shares end lower in choppy trade after Trump-Xi call; log fourth week of gains

*

Australian banks gain for a fourth week

ASX 200 mirrors banks' trajectory

Technology stocks end 0.7% lower

Whitehaven up after MS affirms rating

By Shivangi Lahiri

June 6 - Australia shares capped four straight weeks of gains with minor declines in choppy trade on Friday after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping left key issues unresolved, weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% lower at 8,515.70 points.

Trump and Xi locked horns in a rare leader-to-leader phone call on Thursday. Trump later said on social media that they had made a breakthrough in matters related to rare earth minerals, although neither confirmed the issue had been resolved.

There would be further low-level U.S.-China discussions, the U.S. President added.

Despite no concrete progress being made overnight, communication out of both camps is that talks are progressing, said Luke Winchester, a portfolio manager at Merewether Capital.

Miners rose in early trading, later trimming gains to close 0.2% lower. China, the world's top consumer of metals, is Australia's biggest export partner.

The domestic financial index slipped 0.4% in muted trading, their second straight session of losses, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ Group leading declines with 0.8% and 0.4% fall, respectively.

However, the sub-index gained for a fourth straight week, ending 2.4% higher, on hopes of further easing boosting lending volumes.

Technology stocks led losses on the local bourse with a 0.7% decline, tracking U.S. peers, after an escalating public feud between Elon Musk and Trump knocked down Tesla stocks 14%.

Energy stocks ended 0.7% higher, led by advances in coal miners. Whitehaven Coal rose 3.6% after Morgan Stanley maintained its "overweight" rating, citing expected operational improvements and cost-cutting efforts.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped marginally to finish the session at 12,563.48 points.