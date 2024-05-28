Australia shares flat as losses in bank stocks counter commodities gains
May 28 - Australian shares were trading largely flat on Tuesday, as gains in mining and gold stocks were offset by losses in heavyweight banking stocks, while investors remained cautious ahead of the domestic inflation data due this week.
