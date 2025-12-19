Dec 19 - Australian shares rose on Friday, ‍led by banks and real estate stocks, as investors assessed overnight gains in Wall Street after a softer U.S. inflation report raised expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.6% at 8,653.30 points, as of 2330 GMT. However, the benchmark is slated for its steepest weekly drop in four, if the current ⁠momentum persists. The U.S. annual consumer ⁠inflation for the year ended November fell short of expectations on Thursday, ⁠boosting expectations for interest rate cuts. That, in turn, lowers global bond yields and eases financial conditions worldwide, including in Australia.

The moderation ‍in ‌the print was likely due to a 43-day U.S. federal government shutdown.

Financials gained 1% on ​the day, with the "Big Four" banks adding between 0.6% and 1.3%.

At home, however, hopes for rate cuts are fading, as sticky inflation and a hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia are likely to keep policy firmly on hold.

Investors are currently pricing in a 25% chance that the central bank will raise interest rates to 3.85% at its February meeting.

Real estate stocks advanced 1%, hitting their highest ​level since ⁠December 4 and poised for a second consecutive weekly gain.

Data centre landlord Goodman Group and NEXTDC climbed ⁠1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Capping gains on the benchmark, miners lost 0.4% ‌and were poised to snap a three-week streak of gains.

Mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue added between 0.4% and 1%.

Gold-linked stocks sank 1%, ​while energy stocks lost 0.5% and were on track for their worst weekly decline since early April, down 6.3%. Energy producer Santos lost 0.7% following ‍the appointment of Lachlan Harris as ‍its chief ⁠financial officer.

Australian tech stocks climbed as much as 2.6% in their best session since November 27, shadowing an overnight surge in their Wall Street peers.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 13,313.46 points.