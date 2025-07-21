Australian shares dip in broad-based selling; South32 shines

(Corrects paragraph 9 to say crude prices fell on Friday, not rose)

July 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped in broad-based selling on Monday, with banks and miners leading the decline, while South32 rose after the diversified miner reported fourth-quarter manganese output ahead of analysts' estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 8,700.80 by 0023 GMT. The benchmark rose 2.1% last week in its strongest weekly performance since April.

Globally, investors were hoping for some progress in trade talks ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline.

In Sydney, miners fell 0.4% on Monday after gaining 1.7% last week. Shares of mining major BHP were down 0.2%.

Outperforming the mining sub-index, South32 rose more than 2% after the world's largest producer of manganese clocked an output of 1.1 million wet metric tons of manganese for the quarter ended June 30. The result beat a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 850,000 wmt, as per Barrenjoey.

Financials dropped 0.8% after rising 1.6% last week, with the "Big Four" banks down between 0.6% and 1.1%.

Gold stocks declined more than 1%. Northern Star Resources and Genesis Minerals lost 0.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

Energy stocks fell 0.3%. Woodside Energy was down 0.3%, while Santos edged 0.1% lower.

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $69.33 a barrel after settling 0.35% lower on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 2 cents at $67.36 a barrel, following a 0.30% decline in the previous session.

Information technology stocks dropped 0.3%. WiseTech Global declined 0.2%, while Xero's Australian shares shed 0.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,905.69.

Data showed the country's annual consumer inflation accelerated in the second quarter but came in below economists' forecasts.

