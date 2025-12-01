Australian shares end lower as banks slip on rate worries

(Updates to close)

By Keshav SinghChundawat

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

Australian shares fell on Monday as heavyweight financials dragged the market lower, with valuation and margin worries mounting after recent economic data fuelled expectations that the central bank may have reached the end of its easing cycle.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.6% lower at 8,565.20 points. It slid 3% in November, marking its steepest monthly decline in eight months. Richly priced banks fell 0.9% to close at their lowest level in more than six months. Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia fell 0.6%, while the rest of the 'Big Four' banks lost between 0.6% and 1.3%.

"Financials are balancing on a knife edge," said Justin Lin, an investment analyst at Global X ETFs, explaining that demand for mortgages and bonds will decrease if interest rates are too high.

"Whether rates go up or down, there's not a scenario in which banks are the most attractive part of the market. Instead, materials are starting to catch up, and we might see a defensive rotation into consumer staples, industrials and energy," Lin said.

Hotter inflation and stronger jobs data last month sealed the case that the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy easing cycle may be over. Swaps currently imply a split chance of a rate hike by the end of next year. Traders are waiting for the quarterly gross domestic product report on Wednesday. Investor sentiment was also hurt after stock exchange operator ASX's announcements platform suffered an outage, forcing about 80 stocks to be placed on a trading halt.

Healthcare stocks slipped 1.3% with biotech giant CSL down 1.4%.

Industrials and technology stocks fell 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Among individual stocks, AUB Group dived 17.8% after its suitors EQT and CVC Asia Pacific abandoned their A$5.25 billion ($3.44 billion) pursuit of the company.

Bucking the trend, miners and energy stocks rose 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 13,448.49 points.