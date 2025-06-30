Australian shares head for sixth straight half-yearly rise

June 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares were headed for their sixth straight half-yearly rise on Monday, driven by easing geopolitical and trade tensions and hopes of rate cuts by the local central bank.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% to 8,530.60 points by 0023 GMT. The benchmark was on track to rise 4.5% for the first half of 2025.

Domestic equities recouped from a trough hit in early April as easing U.S.-China trade tensions and an Israel-Iran ceasefire boosted risk appetite.

Gold stocks were poised to soar more than 35% in the first six months of 2025, in what could be its best half-year since 2016's first half, as geopolitical tensions and tariff worries drove safe-haven demand.

However, the sub-index fell 1% on the day as bullion prices eased.

Energy stocks, which fell 0.7%, were highly volatile in the half-year as the Israel-Iran conflict fuelled oil supply concerns. The sub-index was largely unchanged for the half year.

Meanwhile, miners retreated 1.3% after surging more than 2% on Friday.

Further leading the benchmark higher were prospects of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as domestic inflation eased.

Swaps implied a 92% probability that the RBA would cut rates by a quarter-point at its upcoming policy meeting on July 8.

Local investors awaited the retail sales data for May due on Wednesday for further clues into rate cuts.

Financials rose 0.7%, with the "Big Four" gaining between 0.3% and 0.8%. The sub-index was on track to jump more than 10% for the half-year.

In company news, Star Entertainment said it received a notice from Hong Kong's Far East Consortium International and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises to terminate the deal to sell its 50% stake in its Queen's Wharf project in Brisbane. However, shares rose 1.7%.

