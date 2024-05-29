Australian shares hit 3-week low as financials drag, inflation data in focus
May 29 - Australian shares fell to a three-week low on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight financial stocks, as investors awaited April consumer inflation numbers to gain more clarity on the monetary policy path.
