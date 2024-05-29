Australian shares hit 3-week low as financials drag, inflation data in focus

May 29 - Australian shares fell to a three-week low on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight financial stocks, as investors awaited April consumer inflation numbers to gain more clarity on the monetary policy path. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.7% at 7,711.50 by 0039 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.3% lower on Tuesday.

Data on Tuesday showed that Australian retail sales grew in April, albeit at a very slow pace, indicating that consumers were spending less amid high borrowing costs and rising rents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors were awaiting the April inflation reading due at 0130 GMT, wherein analysts expect only a small dip in annual inflation to 3.4% from 3.5% in March, according to a Reuters poll.

Rate-sensitive financials dropped 1%, with the "Big Four" banks down between 1.1% and 1.4%.

Mining stocks fell a marginal 0.1%. Iron ore major Fortescue dropped as much as 3.3% and Rio Tinto retreated 1.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BHP Group, the world's largest listed miner, was largely flat, ahead of a 1600 GMT deadline to either table a firm offer for smaller British rival Anglo American or walk away for six months.

Technology and healthcare stocks were also trading in negative territory, falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks advanced 0.4% after bullion prices gained on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data due later this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy stocks rose 0.1% after oil prices gained more than $1 per barrel on expectation that OPEC will maintain crude supply curbs at its June 2 meeting.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% at 11,731.45 after three straight sessions of losses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

