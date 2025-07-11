Australian shares inch lower as banks, gold stocks drag; Johns Lyng surges

July 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged lower on Friday, as losses in banking and gold stocks outweighed gains in miners, while Johns Lyng Group soared after the building services provider agreed to a takeover offer from Pacific Equity Partners.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1% to 8,583.6 by 0026 GMT. The benchmark has lost 0.2% so far in the week after two consecutive weeks of gains.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered record closing highs, and Nvidia's market value closed above $4 trillion for the first time.

Markets largely shrugged off U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff missives, including a new 50% tariff on copper imports from August 1.

In Sydney, shares of Johns Lyng Group climbed 23.3% and were on track for their best day ever, after the company agreed to be acquired by Pacific Equity Partners for an equity value of A$1.1 billion ($725.01 million).

Index heavyweight financials fell 0.8%. National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank of Australia were down between 0.1% and 0.3%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday held its cash rate steady at 3.85% in a surprise move, saying the majority of the board wanted to wait for more information to confirm inflation was slowing.

Gold stocks dropped 0.9%, with Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources shedding 1.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

Miners rose 2.1% after iron ore prices climbed overnight on hopes of a new wave of reforms to rein in steel supply and more stimulus measures from top consumer China.

Shares of BHP and Rio Tinto were up 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively, while Fortescue advanced 3.8%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% to 12,781.39. It was down 0.1% so far in the week.