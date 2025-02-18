Mint Market

Australian shares marginally extend losses after RBA cuts rate as expected

AUSTRALIA-STOCKS/MIDDAY:Australian shares marginally extend losses after RBA cuts rate as expected

Reuters
Updated18 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Australian shares marginally extend losses after RBA cuts rate as expected

(Updates after RBA rate decision)

By Adwitiya Srivastava

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares slightly deepened losses after the local central bank delivered its highly anticipated interest rate cut for the first time in over four years on Tuesday, driven by a sell-off in heavyweight financials.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which was trading 0.4% lower ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision, first cut losses to 0.3% but later dragged to fall about 0.7%. It was last trading down 0.5%.

Advertisement

The RBA cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.10%, easing its monetary policy for the first time since November 2020, saying progress had been made on inflation though it remained cautious around economic outlook.

Investors sold off rate-sensitive banks' shares, which have gained over the four-year period when borrowing costs were not eased. Financials dropped about 1%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia dropped 1%, while the other three major lenders fell between 0.8% and 2.3%.

Following the RBA decision, all the "Big Four" banks lowered their home loan rates by 0.25%.

Advertisement

"Sectors like the financials have come under pressure as rate cuts weigh on earnings growth potential for our big banks especially in a time where net interest margins have peaked, which is where the banks make a vast amount of profits," said Grady Wulff, market analyst at Bell Direct.

Miners dropped 0.4% as the world's largest-listed miner BHP slipped after posting a 23% drop in interim profit to $5.08 billion, its lowest since 2019, and flagging growth risks over potential U.S.-China trade tensions.

Advertisement

Rival Rio Tinto, which will report results later this week, shed 0.3%, further dragging the sector.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 13,016.88. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut interest rates further, with a 50 bps reduction on Wednesday. (Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sumana Nandy)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAustralian shares marginally extend losses after RBA cuts rate as expected
First Published:18 Feb 2025, 09:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget