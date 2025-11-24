Australian shares rise as miners, banks gain; BHP jumps after dropping Anglo talks

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares kicked off the week on a strong note on Monday, with banks and miners leading gains as global miner BHP climbed after shelving preliminary tie-up talks with Anglo American, while tech and gold stocks offered additional support.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1% to 8,506.4 by 2320 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.6% on Friday.

BHP climbed 1.1% after the world's biggest listed miner said it had dropped plans for a potential tie-up with Anglo American following initial talks with the London-listed rival's board.

Peers Rio Tinto and Fortescue advanced 1.8% and 1.4%, respectively, lifting the broader mining sub-index 1% higher.

Financials added 0.9% to hit a one-week high, as the "big four" banks rebounded from a selloff last week, sparked by valuation and earnings concerns.

Macquarie edged up 0.6% after the investment bank tabled a bid to buy all shares in Qube, valuing the logistics firm at A$11.6 billion ($7.49 billion) including debt, sending its stock to a record high.

Tech stocks rose 2.1%, tracking gains in Wall Street peers on Friday on rising Federal Reserve rate-cut bets.

WiseTech Global and Siteminder led gains on the subindex, each adding nearly 3%.

Gold miners rose 1.6%, tracking a rise in bullion prices. Northern Star Resources jumped 2.1%.

Elsewhere, healthcare and real estate sub-indexes gained 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Investors are now on the lookout for the country's inflation print on Wednesday for fresh clues on the central bank's cash rate trajectory.

Further south, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat at 13,404.35.