Authentic Brands Taps Loan Market to Slash Costs, Fund Buyout
Authentic Brands Group is seeking to slash the interest costs on a $3.3 billion loan and borrow an additional $400 million to fund an acquisition, marking the latest company to capitalize on a receptive market for risky debt.
