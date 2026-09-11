Authum Investment share price jumps 9% in a weak market; can it rise further? Experts decode

Authum Investment share price surged as much as 9% in the morning deal on Friday, 11 September, defying weak stock market sentiment. Authum Investment shares opened at ₹508.80 against their previous close of ₹512.35, but soon erased losses and jumped 9% to an intraday high of ₹557.60, looking set to snap its two-day losing run. On the other hand, equity benchmark Sensex crashed 1% during the session.

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Authum Investment share price trend Authum Investment shares are down 15% year-to-date, compared with a nearly 13% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

However, over a shorter timeframe of six months, the stock has jumped nearly 19%, compared with a 3% decline in the equity benchmark.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹683.50 on 13 January, followed by a 52-week low of ₹400 on 9 March this year.

Authum Investment's financial performance Authum reported a total revenue of ₹2,654 crore in FY26 compared to ₹4,612 crore in FY25. Profit after tax in FY26 stood at ₹1,929 crore compared to ₹4,241 crore in FY25.

"Despite the challenging macro factors affecting equity business returns, the credit business scaled and delivered significantly higher revenues on a year-on-year basis and increased its share of contribution to the overall revenue of the company," said the company in its annual report for FY26.

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Can the stock rise further? According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, Authum Investment has been in a downtrend with the formation of lower highs and lower lows.

Thukral underscored that rallies are often sold off in such scenarios, and investors should refrain from buying in such situations. A recent negative crossover between the 20-day and 50-day EMAs has been witnessed and is a signal of selling.

Authum Investment shares techncial chart

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Though the stock is holding above ₹499, a strong support level, it seems a matter of time before these levels are broken, and the stock could slide towards the major support of ₹400. The stock prices are in a downtrend, and every bounce seems to be an exit opportunity. Only a sustained move above ₹580 could bring another leg of rally in the stock," said Thukral.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, noted that Authum Investment is gradually trending higher within an upward-sloping channel, with immediate support near the ₹500 level.

"Given its current chart structure, we advise traders to hold existing long positions with a closing stop loss below ₹500, targeting the upper band resistance zone of ₹600 and ₹620 in the near term," said Kumar.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.